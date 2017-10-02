Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Suffers MCL sprain Sunday
Coleman (knee) may have suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Patriots and will undergo further tests Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Panthers should clarify the nature of Coleman's injury along with providing a return timetable once the results of his testing are made available, but the expectation is that the safety will miss some game action. Through the Panthers' first four contests, Coleman had accrued 20 stops but has yet to produce a turnover.
