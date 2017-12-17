Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Totals 10 tackles in win

Coleman finished with 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers.

Coleman led the Panthers in stops while also defending a pass in Sunday's victory. His performance marked the second time Coleman has reached double-figure tackles this season, bringing his tally to 66 through 11 appearances.

