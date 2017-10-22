Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Unavailable Sunday

Coleman (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday in Chicago, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Friday's full practice implied a return was imminent for the free safety, but the Panthers will opt for caution and eye next Sunday's divisional showdown at Tampa Bay for Coleman's first appearance since Week 4. In the meantime, he'll take advantage of additional rest as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

