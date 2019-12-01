Allen completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for 278 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception Sunday against the Redskins. He also carried four times for 22 yards and another touchdown in the 29-21 loss.

Allen completed touchdown passes to D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel while adding his first rushing score -- a 17-yard effort -- in the fourth quarter. The rookie's yardage total was his third-best of the season and he's now averaging 291.5 yards per game over the last four. In two games since his dismal effort against the Falcons a couple of weeks ago, Allen has accounted for six total touchdowns with one interception. He'll look to build on his recent success next Sunday against the Packers.