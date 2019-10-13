Panthers' Kyle Allen: Another effective start
Allen completed 20 of 32 passes for 227 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Panthers' 37-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for three yards.
Another week, another victory with Allen at the helm. The second-year quarterback put together his fourth straight interception-free game while hitting a tight rotation of five pass catchers on the day. Allen connected with Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey for his pair of scoring throws and saw an increase in offensive responsibility with McCaffrey being effectively stonewalled on the ground for most of the contest. With news emerging that Allen may remain the quarterback even when Cam Newton (foot) is ready to return, the young signal-caller will head into the bye week with plenty of confidence before resuming play versus the 49ers in Week 8.
