Panthers' Kyle Allen: Battling for backup QB job
Allen is competing with Taylor Heinicke and Will Grier for the Panthers' No. 2 quarterback job, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Allen certainly figures to be the underdog in the competition with Heinicke looking good in the spring and Grier coming in as a third-round pick. Allen did perform well in his lone start last season, completing 16 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown. Despite that performance, the 23-year-old seems to be a longshot to crack Carolina's 53-man roster and will likely be a candidate for the practice squad.
