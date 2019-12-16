Allen completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 277 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions Sunday against the Seahawks. He also gained 25 yards on five carries in the 30-24 loss.

Allen's continued turnover problems led to speculation throughout the week that he could be removed from his starting role, but he was given another opportunity against Seattle's beatable pass defense. His issues continued, however, as he threw one interception in the first half before turning the ball over on back-to-back drives in the second half. Allen did complete a late touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, but it was too little too late. The rookie now has 10 interceptions in five starts this season and it remains to be seen if the team will make a move ahead of next Sunday's game against the Colts.