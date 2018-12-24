Coach Ron Rivera noted that Allen will be the next man up to start the Panthers' Week 17 game against the Saints in the event Taylor Heinicke (elbow) is unavailable for the contest, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

After being called up from the practice squad Thursday when it was revealed that Cam Newton (shoulder) would be shut down for the season, Allen stepped in as the backup for Heinicke in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons. The undrafted rookie was pressed into action in the second quarter after Heinicke exited with the elbow injury and proceeded to complete all four of his pass attempts for 38 yards before Heinicke was eventually cleared to return. Though Heinicke finished out the contest, the signal-caller will be sent in for an MRI on Monday, which tentatively creates uncertainty about his Week 17 status. Rivera said he expected to know more about Heinicke's outlook Wednesday, but if Heinicke is forced to sit out this weekend, Allen would be in line for his first NFL start. Rivera dismissed the possibility of the Panthers activating Newton for the contest while the franchise quarterback continues to deal with a lingering shoulder injury.