Allen won't return to Sunday's game at New Orleans due to a shoulder injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports. Allen's final line Sunday reads 16-for-27 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen took a massive hit from the Saints' Marcus Davenport midway through the fourth quarter and remained on the turf for some time. He subsequently had his right throwing shoulder examined on the sideline, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. With Allen and Taylor Heinicke (elbow) going down in back-to-back games in place of Cam Newton (shoulder), Garrett Gilbert takes over the offense for the final minutes of the Panthers' season.