Allen completed three of six passes for 16 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Allen entered after Cam Newton's three drives, which actually ended in Newton suffering an ankle sprain. Although Allen hardly produced in his latest opportunity, if Newton's Week 1 status is impacted by his ailment, either Allen or rookie Will Grier would seemingly grow in importance, perhaps making Carolina's backup race even more worthwhile to monitor.