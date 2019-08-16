Panthers' Kyle Allen: Expected to start again
Allen is slated to start Friday's preseason game against the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
With Cam Newton a healthy scratch during exhibition season to date, Allen has been given the first shot to run the Panthers offense. In preseason Week 1 against the Bears, Allen completed seven of 11 passes for 76 yards. Once his cameo is over, he'll hand the reins to Will Grier and Taylor Heinicke to close out the contest.
More News
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Starts in preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Battling for backup QB job•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Putting in extra work•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Injury not long-term concern•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Departs finale with shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Will start season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
WR Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...