Allen is slated to start Friday's preseason game against the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

With Cam Newton a healthy scratch during exhibition season to date, Allen has been given the first shot to run the Panthers offense. In preseason Week 1 against the Bears, Allen completed seven of 11 passes for 76 yards. Once his cameo is over, he'll hand the reins to Will Grier and Taylor Heinicke to close out the contest.