Allen is slated to start Friday's preseason game against the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

With Cam Newton a healthy scratch during exhibition season to date, Allen has been given the first shot to run the Panthers offense. In preseason Week 1 against the Bears, Allen completed seven of 11 passes for 76 yards. Once his cameo is over, he'll hand the reins to Will Grier and Taylor Heinicke to close out the contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

    QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer

    Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...