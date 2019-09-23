Allen completed 19 of 26 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

Stepping in for the injured Cam Newton (foot), Allen breathed new life into the Panthers' aerial attack, completing passes to seven different receivers and leading the team to almost as many points as it scored in the first two games of the season combined. There's no timetable for Newton's return yet, but Allen's performance should give Carolina the confidence to give him as much time as he needs to get back to 100 percent.