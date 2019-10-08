Coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Allen would remain Carolina's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with Cam Newton (foot) not scheduled to join the Panthers in London, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Newton's slim chance at playing in Week 6 improved Tuesday after he was spotted at practice without a walking boot on his left foot, but Rivera quickly dismissed the notion of the signal-caller returning after a three-game absence due to the Lisfranc injury. Allen's fourth start of the season thus awaits him in London, where he'll look to shake off two straight lackluster outings in which he combined to account for only one touchdown against three turnovers (all lost fumbles) while averaging a pedestrian 6.4 yards per attempt. The Panthers have still notched wins in the past two weeks largely on the Herculean efforts of Christian McCaffrey, who has shouldered an even heavier load than normal (46 carries, 16 receptions) during that stretch.