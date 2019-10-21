Panthers' Kyle Allen: Getting another start Week 8
Coach Ron Rivera named Allen the Panthers' starting quarterback for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
At the same time, Rivera said Newton will continue his rehab from a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot following the team's bye. Newton doesn't have a timeline for a return to practice, let alone games, so Allen can be expected to be under center for the foreseeable future. Allen hasn't racked up impressive yardage totals in his four starts, averaging 225.3 passing yards per game, but he's completed 65.6 percent of his throws while compiling seven touchdowns versus no interceptions. He'll have his most difficult test to date Week 8 against the 49ers' top-ranked defense.
