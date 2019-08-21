Panthers' Kyle Allen: Getting another start
Allen is expected to start Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Allen started Carolina's first two preseason games and will keep up the trend versus New England. He's competing with rookie third-round pick Will Grier for the Panthers' second-string job.
