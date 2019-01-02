Panthers' Kyle Allen: Injury not long-term
Allen (shoulder) recently indicated that his injury isn't serious and the quarterback expects to be back to full health in a matter of weeks, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Serving as the Panthers' starting quarterback thanks to injuries to both Cam Newton (shoulder) and Taylor Heinicke (elbow), Allen never returned to the field during Carolina's season finale after absorbing a hard hit from Saints edge rusher Marcus Davenport. However, it seems the undrafted rookie didn't sustain a long-term injury, which is great news for someone who was truly impressive during his first professional action and, consequently, might have put himself in the picture to compete for the No. 2 gig behind Newton in 2019.
More News
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Departs finale with shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Will start season finale•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: On track for Week 17 start•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Could be needed Week 17•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Kyle Allen: Joins Carolina's practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...