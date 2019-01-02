Allen (shoulder) recently indicated that his injury isn't serious and the quarterback expects to be back to full health in a matter of weeks, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Serving as the Panthers' starting quarterback thanks to injuries to both Cam Newton (shoulder) and Taylor Heinicke (elbow), Allen never returned to the field during Carolina's season finale after absorbing a hard hit from Saints edge rusher Marcus Davenport. However, it seems the undrafted rookie didn't sustain a long-term injury, which is great news for someone who was truly impressive during his first professional action and, consequently, might have put himself in the picture to compete for the No. 2 gig behind Newton in 2019.