Panthers' Kyle Allen: Inks deal with Carolina

Allen signed with the Panthers on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The highly-touted prospect coming out of high school faltered a bit in college. Allen figures to enter training camp as the No. 4 quarterback on the roster behind Cam Newton, Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke. Should Allen play well, he'll have the chance to earn a role as a backup.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories