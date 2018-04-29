Panthers' Kyle Allen: Inks deal with Carolina
Allen signed with the Panthers on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The highly-touted prospect coming out of high school faltered a bit in college. Allen figures to enter training camp as the No. 4 quarterback on the roster behind Cam Newton, Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke. Should Allen play well, he'll have the chance to earn a role as a backup.
