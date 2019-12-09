Panthers' Kyle Allen: Keeping starting job in Week 15
Interim coach Perry Fewell said Monday that Allen will remain the Panthers' starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 matchup with the Seahawks, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Though the injured Cam Newton (foot) no longer poses a threat to replace Allen, the sophomore signal-caller's continued turnover problems have put him at risk of losing the starting gig to rookie third-round pick Will Grier. While Fewell will give Allen a chance to turn things around at home versus the Seahawks, Fewell noted that the top quarterback job will be a "week-to-week" evaluation. Since opening his run as starter with seven touchdown passes against zero interceptions in his first four outings, Allen has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 6.5 yards per attempt while turning in a 9:12 TD:INT and fumbling six times (losing three) in his subsequent seven starts.
More News
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Turnover troubles persist•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Retains starting job•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Accounts for three TDs vs. Redskins•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Plays well in defeat•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Nightmarish day against Falcons•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Sets career high in passing yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...