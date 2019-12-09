Interim coach Perry Fewell said Monday that Allen will remain the Panthers' starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 matchup with the Seahawks, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Though the injured Cam Newton (foot) no longer poses a threat to replace Allen, the sophomore signal-caller's continued turnover problems have put him at risk of losing the starting gig to rookie third-round pick Will Grier. While Fewell will give Allen a chance to turn things around at home versus the Seahawks, Fewell noted that the top quarterback job will be a "week-to-week" evaluation. Since opening his run as starter with seven touchdown passes against zero interceptions in his first four outings, Allen has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 6.5 yards per attempt while turning in a 9:12 TD:INT and fumbling six times (losing three) in his subsequent seven starts.