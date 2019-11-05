Panthers' Kyle Allen: Likely starter moving forward
With the news that Cam Newton (foot) has been placed on injured reserve, Allen will serve as the team's starting quarterback moving forward.
Outside of a three-pick game against the 49ers in Week 8, Allen owns a 9:1 TD:INT ratio. He has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 1,291 yards over six games, which equates to 215.2 per game, slightly under the league average of 238.5 passing yards per contest. Next on the schedule is a Packers defense surrendering 255.2 passing yards per contest.
