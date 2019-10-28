Allen is expected to retain the Panthers' starting quarterback job for the Week 9 game against the Titans with Cam Newton (foot) unlikely to be ready to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Newton was shut down following the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers, Allen was mostly dependable over his first four starts, completing 65.6 percent of his passes for 7.4 yards per attempt and a 7:0 TD:INT over that stretch. However, the second-year signal-caller saw his strong run come to a screeching halt Sunday in San Francisco, where he went 19-for-37 for 158 yards, no touchdowns and three picks in a 51-13 blowout loss. The poor showing has strengthened Newton's case for reclaiming the starting gig once he's received full medical clearance, but that apparently isn't expected to happen this week, even though the Panthers are hopeful he'll resume practicing Wednesday. Allen should thus be in line for a sixth consecutive start next weekend and will be looking to rebound after the worst outing of his young career.