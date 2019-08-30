Panthers' Kyle Allen: Limited starting appearance
Allen completed four of six attempts for 41 yards and rushed once for 13 yards in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason win over the Steelers.
Allen, who entered Carolina's third preseason game behind starter Cam Newton, drew the start in the team's final exhibition outing. Despite playing merely one series, Allen helped set up a field-goal opportunity, even though the ensuing kick was blocked. With rookie Will Grier committing two costly turnovers after Allen exited, it probably wouldn't be surprising if Allen is named the Panthers' second-string quarterback ahead of Week 1, when despite his recent foot issue, Newton is still fully anticipated to play.
