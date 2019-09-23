Panthers' Kyle Allen: Locked in for another start
Allen will get another start in Week 4 against the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Allen's success in Sunday's 38-20 win over Arizona may have contributed to the Panthers' decision to rule out Newton (foot) so early in the week. There was some talk of the 30-year-old quarterback returning to practice Wednesday, but he'll now be rested for at least one more game. Allen gets another matchup against a shaky pass defense, with the Texans allowing quarterbacks to complete 70.5 percent of their throws for 7.4 YPA and five touchdowns through three games.
More News
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Fires four TDs in first 2019 start•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Replacing Newton as starter•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Gearing up for possible start•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Preparing for potential start•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Limited starting appearance•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Enters after Newton•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...