Allen will get another start in Week 4 against the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Allen's success in Sunday's 38-20 win over Arizona may have contributed to the Panthers' decision to rule out Newton (foot) so early in the week. There was some talk of the 30-year-old quarterback returning to practice Wednesday, but he'll now be rested for at least one more game. Allen gets another matchup against a shaky pass defense, with the Texans allowing quarterbacks to complete 70.5 percent of their throws for 7.4 YPA and five touchdowns through three games.