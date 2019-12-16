Panthers' Kyle Allen: Losing No. 1 gig
The Panthers are expected to replace Allen with rookie Will Grier at quarterback for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Allen kicked off his starting tenure this season with a 5-1 record but has since lost six consecutive contests. During that latter stretch, he's averaged 289.3 yards per game, completed 63 percent of his passes, and racked up an 8:11 TD:INT. With the Panthers out of the playoff picture, interim coach Perry Fewell will look to see what Grier, a 2019 third-round pick, can offer, relegating Allen to a reserve role.
