Panthers' Kyle Allen: Manages club to victory
Allen completed 17 of 30 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Jaguars. He also added one carry for four yards.
Allen wasn't particularly aggressive pushing the ball down the field, though he did connect with D.J. Moore for a 52-yard reception. Otherwise, his afternoon was highlighted by an 18-yard connection with Christian McCaffrey that went for Allen's lone touchdown of the game. Even with those two tosses, Allen averaged only 6.0 yards per attempt -- the third consecutive week that mark has declined. Still, he's led the team to a 3-0 record in the absence of Cam Newton (foot), who remains without a timetable for return. Allen looks set to lead the Panthers into their Week 6 contest against the Buccaneers in London.
More News
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Will garner Week 5 start•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Survives three fumbles•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Locked in for another start•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Fires four TDs in first 2019 start•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Replacing Newton as starter•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Gearing up for possible start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...