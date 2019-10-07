Allen completed 17 of 30 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Jaguars. He also added one carry for four yards.

Allen wasn't particularly aggressive pushing the ball down the field, though he did connect with D.J. Moore for a 52-yard reception. Otherwise, his afternoon was highlighted by an 18-yard connection with Christian McCaffrey that went for Allen's lone touchdown of the game. Even with those two tosses, Allen averaged only 6.0 yards per attempt -- the third consecutive week that mark has declined. Still, he's led the team to a 3-0 record in the absence of Cam Newton (foot), who remains without a timetable for return. Allen looks set to lead the Panthers into their Week 6 contest against the Buccaneers in London.