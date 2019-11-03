Panthers' Kyle Allen: Manages team to another victory
Allen completed 17 of 32 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 9 against the Titans.
Allen recovered from a disastrous Week 8 performance to throw for multiple scores for the second time in his past five starts. He showed particular rapport with D.J. Moore, targeting him on nearly one-third of his throws for a total of 101 yards and a touchdown. While it was a positive performance for Allen, the team is clearly content to rely on Christian McCaffrey as the primary force behind their offense, as Allen has surpassed 35 pass attempts just once this season. Still, it's possible that Cam Newton (foot) is placed on injured reserve, meaning Allen appears to be the Panthers starter for the foreseeable future.
