Interim coach Perry Newell said he's evaluating the quarterback position and will announce Wednesday whether Allen or Will Grier draws the start under center in Week 16 versus the Colts, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

In the aftermath of Allen's other rocky outings this season, Fewell or former coach Ron Rivera have always reaffirmed their faith in the second-year signal-caller by labeling him as the Panthers' starter early in the week. The decision to evaluate the position represents a departure from the norm, and may signal the end of Allen's 12-game run atop the depth chart. After posting a 7:0 TD:INT through his first four outings, Allen has been in a tailspin ever since, completing only 60.7 percent of his attempts while tossing 10 touchdowns against 15 picks and losing three fumbles. With the playoffs now out of reach, the 5-9 Panthers may be incentivized to see what Grier - a rookie third-round pick -- can do over the final two games of the season.