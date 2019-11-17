Allen completed 31 of 50 pass attempts for 325 yards, but he was intercepted four times during Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.

The 23-year-old signal-caller appeared to be a viable streaming option early on this season, tossing seven touchdown passes, averaging 225 passing yards per game and committing zero interceptions between Weeks 3 and 6. Since that point, however, Allen has struggled mightily with turnovers, losing one fumble and logging nine interceptions to just three touchdown throws. The upcoming Week 12 matchup does not provide much reason for optimism, as the opposing Saints are coming off a four-interception performance against the Jameis Winston-led Buccaneers.