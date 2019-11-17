Panthers' Kyle Allen: Nightmarish day against Falcons
Allen completed 31 of 50 pass attempts for 325 yards, but he was intercepted four times during Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.
The 23-year-old signal-caller appeared to be a viable streaming option early on this season, tossing seven touchdown passes, averaging 225 passing yards per game and committing zero interceptions between Weeks 3 and 6. Since that point, however, Allen has struggled mightily with turnovers, losing one fumble and logging nine interceptions to just three touchdown throws. The upcoming Week 12 matchup does not provide much reason for optimism, as the opposing Saints are coming off a four-interception performance against the Jameis Winston-led Buccaneers.
More News
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Sets career high in passing yards•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Likely starter moving forward•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Sticking as starter in Week 10•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Manages team to another victory•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Getting another start•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Likely to start again Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...