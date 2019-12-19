Interim coach Perry Fewell named Will Grier the starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, pushing Allen to No. 2 on the depth chart, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Allen has had some highs and lows in his time as the starter this season with Cam Newton (foot) in recovery mode since Week 2. While leading the Panthers to a 5-1 record in his first six starts, Allen posted a 9:4 TD:INT and averaged 215.2 passing yards per game. The latter stat increased to 289.3 over the last six contests, but the team has lost all of them. Perhaps the final straw was Allen's propensity for turnovers, as he tossed 15 interceptions and fumbled 13 times, losing seven of them. Carolina has a decision to make with Newton in the offseason, but if the organization decides to move on, Allen, an exclusive rights free agent, can be retained at a cheap price, which could keep him in the conversation for the top QB job in 2020.