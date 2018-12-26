Allen is expected to serve as the Panthers' starting quarterback Sunday against the Saints after Carolina placed Taylor Heinicke (elbow) on injured reserve Wednesday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

After being promoted from the practice squad ahead of the Panthers' Week 16 game against the Falcons, Allen made his NFL debut in the second quarter when Heinicke exited the contest with the elbow injury. Allen acquitted himself well by completing all four of his passes for 38 yards before Heinicke was cleared to return to action and finish out the 24-10 loss. The Panthers sent Heinicke for a follow-up exam Monday, with an MRI evidently determining that the signal-caller was dealing with an issue significant enough to keep him sidelined for the season finale. That opens the door for Allen to receive the starting assignment, as coach Ron Rivera acknowledged earlier in the week that the team doesn't intend to use Cam Newton (shoulder) in Week 17. Given that he lacked a track record at the NFL level until last week, Allen doesn't make for anything more than a punt-play option in DFS contests or as a No. 2 option in season-long leagues that start two quarterbacks.