Panthers' Kyle Allen: Picks galore after clean start
Allen completed 19 of 37 pass attempts for 158 yards and committed three interceptions during Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.
The 23-year-old quarterback entered the contest ranking third in NFL history with 153 pass attempts to begin his career without committing an interception. Allen threw a pick on Carolina's third offensive drive, falling just short of Tom Brady's No. 2 all-time mark of 162 and providing San Francisco with its first takeaway of the day. The young signal-caller also absorbed an astronomical seven sacks, though he was able to avoid adding to his already-high total of four lost fumbles (second worst in the NFL coming into Sunday). Upcoming in Week 9 is a more forgiving matchup against a Titans defense that accounts for 1.5 fewer sacks per game than do the 49ers.
-
