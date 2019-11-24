Allen completed 23 of 36 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns while adding a nine-yard rush in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.

Allen threw touchdowns of 51 and two yards to D.J. Moore, sandwiching a one-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey in between those scores. He did well to lead his team out of 14-0 and 31-18 holes, actually tying the score at 31-31 before the Saints won it with a field goal as time expired. This was a nice bounce-back performance from Allen after his forgettable zero-touchdown, four-interception outing against Atlanta in the previous game, and he should build on this effort in Week 13 against the Redskins.