Panthers' Kyle Allen: Plays well in defeat
Allen completed 23 of 36 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns while adding a nine-yard rush in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.
Allen threw touchdowns of 51 and two yards to D.J. Moore, sandwiching a one-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey in between those scores. He did well to lead his team out of 14-0 and 31-18 holes, actually tying the score at 31-31 before the Saints won it with a field goal as time expired. This was a nice bounce-back performance from Allen after his forgettable zero-touchdown, four-interception outing against Atlanta in the previous game, and he should build on this effort in Week 13 against the Redskins.
More News
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Nightmarish day against Falcons•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Sets career high in passing yards•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Likely starter moving forward•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Sticking as starter in Week 10•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Manages team to another victory•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Getting another start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...