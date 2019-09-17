Allen and Will Grier both took snaps with the first-team offense at Tuesday's practice while starter Cam Newton was limited to rehab work after aggravating a left foot injury in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Newton has been bothered by the foot issue since the third week of the preseason and hasn't been in top form through the first two weeks of the regular season, as evidenced in particular by his lack of involvement in the run game (five attempts for minus-2 yards). General manager Marty Hurney labeled Newton as day-to-day and was unwilling to speculate on his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, potentially leaving Allen or Grier in line for the starting assignment. Considering Allen broke camp as the No. 2 quarterback, he would be the odds-on favorite to start if Newton is sidelined. If Allen does in fact get the nod Sunday, the Panthers would likely ask him to play the part of game manager and opt for a ground-heavy attack if the game flow allows for it.