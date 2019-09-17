Panthers' Kyle Allen: Preparing for potential start
Allen and Will Grier both took snaps with the first-team offense at Tuesday's practice while starter Cam Newton was limited to rehab work after aggravating a left foot injury in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Newton has been bothered by the foot issue since the third week of the preseason and hasn't been in top form through the first two weeks of the regular season, as evidenced in particular by his lack of involvement in the run game (five attempts for minus-2 yards). General manager Marty Hurney labeled Newton as day-to-day and was unwilling to speculate on his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, potentially leaving Allen or Grier in line for the starting assignment. Considering Allen broke camp as the No. 2 quarterback, he would be the odds-on favorite to start if Newton is sidelined. If Allen does in fact get the nod Sunday, the Panthers would likely ask him to play the part of game manager and opt for a ground-heavy attack if the game flow allows for it.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Changes in air
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...