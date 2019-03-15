Panthers' Kyle Allen: Putting in extra work
Allen has been living and working out with quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh Allen since January, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
The trio of second-year quarterbacks all appear to be training with former NFL quarterback and current throwing coach Jordan Palmer, throwing four days per week. While Kyle Allen is clearly the ugly duckling of the bunch, training with a pair of top-10 picks seems like a prudent way for the 2018 undrafted quarterback to spend his first professional offseason. At the very least, it further shows the shoulder injury he sustained in the season finale wasn't a long-term issue.
