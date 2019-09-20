Panthers' Kyle Allen: Replacing Newton as starter
Allen will replace Cam Newton (foot) as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Allen looked good in limited action last season, completing 20 of 31 passes (64.5 percent) for 266 yards (8.6 YPA) and two touchdowns, without any sacks or turnovers. Of course, nearly all of his work came in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Saints, facing a defense that rested some key players. In any case, Allen gets a favorable matchup for his first start of 2019, facing an Arizona defense that surrendered 657 passing yards and five touchdowns to Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson the past two weeks.
