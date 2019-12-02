Panthers' Kyle Allen: Retains starting job
Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Allen will "absolutely" remain the Panthers' starting quarterback, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Though Allen accounted for three touchdowns for a second straight game in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins, he wasn't particularly efficient while directing the offense, completing only 58.7 percent of his throws for a meager 6.0 yards per attempt and committing two turnovers. The second-year signal-caller already has five multi-turnover outings through his 10 starts, taking some of the shine off what had been a productive run when he initially took over for the injured Cam Newton (foot) in Week 3. Even with another developmental quarterback in third-round rookie Will Grier on the roster, the 5-7 Panthers will continue to cast their lot with Allen as they aim to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.
