Panthers' Kyle Allen: Sets career high in passing yards
Allen completed 28 of 43 pass attempts for 307 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Packers. He also rushed three times for 12 yards.
Although Allen averaged a pedestrian 7.1 yards per attempt, he set a new career high in passing yardage against a formidable Packers pass defense. He completed a two-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel in the first quarter and had several other opportunities in the red zone, including some failed attempts in the final seconds that could've tied the game. Allen continues to grow into his role as a starter and will enjoy an excellent matchup next Sunday at home against the Falcons.
