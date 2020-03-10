Panthers' Kyle Allen: Signs one-year contract
Allen signed a one-year extension with the Panthers on Tuesday.
Allen initially had some success in 2019 when he took over the starting quarterback job, but he ultimately accounted for 46 sacks, 16 interceptions and 13 fumbles in 13 games, struggling to handle pressure or complete deep passes. The 24-year-old figures to compete with Will Grier (foot) for a backup job in 2020, though it isn't 100 percent clear if Cam Newton (foot) or someone else will be the starter.
More News
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Steps in for injured Grier•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Officially moves to backup role•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Losing No. 1 gig•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: May lose starting job•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Commits three turnovers in loss•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Keeping starting job in Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.