Play

Allen signed a one-year extension with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Allen initially had some success in 2019 when he took over the starting quarterback job, but he ultimately accounted for 46 sacks, 16 interceptions and 13 fumbles in 13 games, struggling to handle pressure or complete deep passes. The 24-year-old figures to compete with Will Grier (foot) for a backup job in 2020, though it isn't 100 percent clear if Cam Newton (foot) or someone else will be the starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories