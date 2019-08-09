Panthers' Kyle Allen: Starts in preseason opener
Allen completed 7 of 11 passes for 76 yards in Thursday night's 23-13 preseason win over the Bears.
Allen got the start to kick off Carolina's exhibition slate, and although the offense was forced to punt on its first series, Allen engineered a couple consecutive field-goal drives afterward. He was then replaced by rookie third-rounder Will Grier in the second quarter, and Grier would pass for 77 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Although Grier is favored to win the Panthers' second-string gig, Allen at least did alright for himself in a leading role Thursday.
