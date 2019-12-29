Panthers' Kyle Allen: Steps in for injured Grier
Allen completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 295 yards and committed one interception during Sunday's 42-10 loss to New Orleans.
With rookie signal-caller Will Grier sustaining a foot injury during the second quarter of Sunday's blowout defeat, Allen made his 13th appearance of 2019. The 23-year-old Allen enjoyed a promising start to his sophomore season by establishing a 7:0 TD:INT between Weeks 3 and 6, while leading his team to a 4-0 record during that span. From that point forward, however, Allen struggled mightily with ball security, tossing 10 touchdowns and 16 interceptions as Carolina limped to a final record of 5-11. Cam Newton's future with the Panthers remains tentative for the time being, but Allen provides Carolina with an affordable backup QB option as the franchise searches for a long-term answer at the position.
