Coach Ron Rivera confirmed that Allen would remain the Panthers' starting quarterback for the Week 10 game against the Packers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

After a three-turnover outing in a loss to San Francisco in Week 8, Allen bounced back in Sunday's win over the Titans, completing 17 of 32 attempts for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the victory. With Cam Newton (foot) progressing slowly in his rehab and speculation mounting that he'll eventually move to injured reserve, Allen looks poised to continue starting for the Panthers beyond Week 10.