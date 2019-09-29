Allen completed 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Panthers' 16-10 win over the Texans on Sunday. He also lost three fumbles.

Christian McCaffrey accounted for the Panthers' only touchdown with a three-yard rush shortly before halftime, but Allen did enough through the air to keep the Texans honest and overcome his three fumbles. The second-year quarterback took three sacks and officially was hit five times overall, but he hung tough and ultimately helped lead two shorter fourth-quarter scoring drives, the second aided by a short field after a turnover. Allen connected with six different pass catchers on the afternoon, but he relied an inordinate amount on McCaffrey, who proved an excellent outlet option on 10 occasions. Allen has plenty to clean up in terms of ball security, but he should continue under center in a Week 5 home tilt against the Jaguars with Cam Newton (foot) expected to miss that contest.