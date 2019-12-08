Allen completed 28 of 41 pass attempts for 293 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons. He also carried the ball six times for 24 yards and a touchdown, losing one fumble.

Since establishing a 7:0 TD:INT and going 4-0 over his first four starts of the season, Allen has committed an avalanche of giveaways and steered Carolina to an abysmal 1-6 mark since Week 8. During the seven-game skid Allen has thrown more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (nine), while committing an astronomical six fumbles. The upcoming matchup against Seattle could hardly be any less favorable, with the Seahawks allowing a meager 1.1 passing touchdowns per game since Week 7 and ranking No. 3 in the NFL with 27 takeaways coming into Sunday.