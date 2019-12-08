Panthers' Kyle Allen: Turnover troubles persist
Allen completed 28 of 41 pass attempts for 293 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons. He also carried the ball six times for 24 yards and a touchdown, losing one fumble.
Since establishing a 7:0 TD:INT and going 4-0 over his first four starts of the season, Allen has committed an avalanche of giveaways and steered Carolina to an abysmal 1-6 mark since Week 8. During the seven-game skid Allen has thrown more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (nine), while committing an astronomical six fumbles. The upcoming matchup against Seattle could hardly be any less favorable, with the Seahawks allowing a meager 1.1 passing touchdowns per game since Week 7 and ranking No. 3 in the NFL with 27 takeaways coming into Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Retains starting job•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Accounts for three TDs vs. Redskins•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Plays well in defeat•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Nightmarish day against Falcons•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Sets career high in passing yards•
-
Panthers' Kyle Allen: Likely starter moving forward•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.