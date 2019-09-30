Play

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday that Allen would remain the starting quarterback for the Panthers' Week 5 matchup wiht the Jaguars, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

After an impressive four-touchdown outing Week 3 in Arizona in place of the injured Cam Newton (foot), Allen wasn't quite as effective in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Texans. Though he completed more than 70 percent of his passes, Allen lost three fumbles and managed a more pedestrian 6.8 yards per attempt. Rivera stressed that Allen needs to do a better job of protecting the football, but the second-year signal-caller should have a decent amount of leash atop the depth chart with Newton likely to miss at least two more weeks and rookie Will Grier representing an unproven alternative under center.

