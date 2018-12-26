Panthers' Kyle Allen: Will start season finale
Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Allen will start Sunday's season finale at New Orleans, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers have lost the only two quarterbacks on the Week 15 active roster over the last two games: Cam Newton to lingering discomfort in his right throwing shoulder and Taylor Heinicke to a left elbow injury. An undrafted rookie, Allen is the next man up. In a brief appearance in place of Heinicke this past Sunday against the Falcons, Allen completed all four passes for 38 yards. With the Saints' 28th-ranked pass defense on tap, he could be a decent one-week fill-in, despite a visit to the raucous confines of the Superdome.
