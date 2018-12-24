Love logged three tackles (two solo), one sack and one forced fumble which he recovered during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Love notched his first full sack of the season during the Week 16 loss. The 32-year-old veteran has played 400 defensive snaps this year, his highest total since 2012, and has already logged more forced fumbles (three) this season than he had in his entire career.