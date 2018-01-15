Love had 16 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks in the 2017 season.

Love filled the role of a rotational defensive tackle, rarely playing more than 25 defensive snaps in a game. The 31-year-old was able to play all 16 games this season for his first time since the 2012 season, showing he can still handle the rigors of NFL play at his age.

