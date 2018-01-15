Panthers' Kyle Love: Reaches career high in sacks
Love had 16 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks in the 2017 season.
Love filled the role of a rotational defensive tackle, rarely playing more than 25 defensive snaps in a game. The 31-year-old was able to play all 16 games this season for his first time since the 2012 season, showing he can still handle the rigors of NFL play at his age.
More News
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...