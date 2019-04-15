Love agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Panthers on Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Love had a solid 2018, playing in all 16 games for the Panthers, recording 19 tackles (12 solo), one sack and three forced fumbles. The 32-year-old veteran played 400 defensive snaps this season, which was his highest total since 2012. Love will likely continue his role, providing depth for the Panthers' defensive line next season.

