Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Panthers' Kyle Trask: Signs with Carolina

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Panthers signed Trask to a contract Sunday, Kassidy Hill of the team's official site reports.

Trask is likely a temporary signing to hold down depth at the position throughout the preseason as current No. 3 quarterback Haynes King (hamstring) recovers from the injury he sustained during Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals. Trask will likely see the field against the Bills next Saturday after Kenny Pickett and the starters get a few drives in. The Panthers waived/injured Malick Meiga (undisclosed) and Nick Hampton (undisclosed) in corresponding moves to make room for Trask on the roster.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!