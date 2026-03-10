Ray re-signed with the Panthers on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The 28-year-old from Alabama has operated in a depth role on the Panthers' defensive line over the last two seasons, tallying 54 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 29 regular-season appearances. He's expected to continue playing behind Derrick Brown, Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) and Bobby Brown during the 2026 season.