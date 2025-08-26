The Panthers placed Ray (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, which rules him out for at least the first four games of the regular season, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ray will spend a minimum of four games on IR as he works to recover from a mild high-ankle sprain suffered mid-August. Once fully healthy, Ray is expected to contribute as a rotational defensive lineman for Carolina. He recorded 41 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 16 regular-season games with the team in 2024.